Hempstead, TX

4-Day Weather Forecast For Hempstead

Hempstead (TX) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

HEMPSTEAD, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ouwFF_0bjJ1QaK00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 77 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 75 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

