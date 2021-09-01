Cancel
Effingham, SC

Effingham Daily Weather Forecast

Effingham (SC) Weather Channel
EFFINGHAM, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C7i6h_0bjJ1NBN00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 75 °F
    • Windy: 17 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 70 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

