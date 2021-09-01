Effingham Daily Weather Forecast

EFFINGHAM, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 31 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 93 °F, low 75 °F Windy: 17 mph



Wednesday, September 1 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 88 °F, low 70 °F Windy: 18 mph



Thursday, September 2 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 85 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



Friday, September 3 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 85 °F, low 63 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.