Weather Forecast For Rowland
ROWLAND, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 94 °F, low 75 °F
- Windy: 17 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 88 °F, low 70 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Thursday, September 2
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
