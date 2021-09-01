Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rowland, NC

Weather Forecast For Rowland

Posted by 
Rowland (NC) Weather Channel
Rowland (NC) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

ROWLAND, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H91an_0bjJ1LPv00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 75 °F
    • Windy: 17 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 70 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Rowland (NC) Weather Channel

Rowland (NC) Weather Channel

Rowland, NC
121
Followers
579
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rowland, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Texas StatePosted by
NBC News

Texas Gov. Abbott signs sweeping election bill into law

Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott signed a restrictive election bill into law on Tuesday morning, after months of battles with Democrats who fled the state in a futile effort to block the legislation. Flanked by Republican state officials who championed of the legislation, including Sen. Bryan Hughes, Rep. Andrew Murr,...
CollegesPosted by
NBC News

Howard University cancels classes after ransomware attack

Howard University, one of the largest historically Black schools in the United States, canceled classes Tuesday after a ransomware attack. The attack shut down the campus Wi-Fi, and nonessential employees were instructed to not report to work, the university announced Monday. In-person classes will resume Wednesday, but online classes remain canceled until at least Thursday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy