Burnsville, NC

Burnsville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Burnsville (NC) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

BURNSVILLE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Patchy fog during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Burnsville (NC) Weather Channel

Burnsville, NC
