Burnsville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
BURNSVILLE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 76 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Patchy fog during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 72 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Thursday, September 2
Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
