Havana Weather Forecast
HAVANA, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 83 °F, low 73 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 89 °F, low 71 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Thursday, September 2
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 3
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
