Circle Pines, MN

Weather Forecast For Circle Pines

Circle Pines (MN) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

CIRCLE PINES, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0je5Mr_0bjJ1F7Z00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 63 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Rain showers likely during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

Circle Pines is in for a sunny Wednesday — jump on it!

(CIRCLE PINES, MN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Circle Pines. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

