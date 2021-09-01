3 ideas for jumping on Tuesday’s cloudy forecast in Bridgeton

(BRIDGETON, MO.) Tuesday is set to be cloudy in Bridgeton, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a cloudy Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Bridgeton:

Tuesday, August 31 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 85 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 8 mph



Wednesday, September 1 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 85 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 2 to 9 mph



Thursday, September 2 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 83 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



Friday, September 3 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 86 °F, low 67 °F Light wind



