Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bridgeton, MO

3 ideas for jumping on Tuesday’s cloudy forecast in Bridgeton

Posted by 
Bridgeton (MO) Weather Channel
Bridgeton (MO) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

(BRIDGETON, MO.) Tuesday is set to be cloudy in Bridgeton, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a cloudy Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Bridgeton:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27e4VM_0bjJ1DM700

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Bridgeton (MO) Weather Channel

Bridgeton (MO) Weather Channel

Bridgeton, MO
115
Followers
514
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bridgeton, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Bridgeton, MOPosted by
Bridgeton (MO) Weather Channel

Bridgeton Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Bridgeton: Thursday, September 2: Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Friday, September 3: Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight;

Comments / 0

Community Policy