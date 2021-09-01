Weather Forecast For Summersville

SUMMERSVILLE, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 31 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 76 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Wednesday, September 1 Showers And Thunderstorms High 70 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Thursday, September 2 Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 71 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Friday, September 3 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 75 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



