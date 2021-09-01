Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Summersville, WV

Weather Forecast For Summersville

Posted by 
Summersville (WV) Weather Channel
Summersville (WV) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

SUMMERSVILLE, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w1I3f_0bjJ12jN00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 70 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Summersville (WV) Weather Channel

Summersville (WV) Weather Channel

Summersville, WV
352
Followers
574
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Summersville, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy