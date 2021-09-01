Cancel
Princess Anne, MD

Princess Anne Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Princess Anne (MD) Weather Channel
Princess Anne (MD) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

PRINCESS ANNE, MD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AjyuM_0bjJ0upn00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 69 °F
    • 14 mph wind

  • Thursday, September 2

    Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

