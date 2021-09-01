Princess Anne Weather Forecast
PRINCESS ANNE, MD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 89 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 85 °F, low 69 °F
- 14 mph wind
Thursday, September 2
Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0