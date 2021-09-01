Cancel
Odenville, AL

Rainy Tuesday forecast — tackle it with these activities

Odenville (AL) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

(ODENVILLE, AL) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Odenville Tuesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Odenville:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2idplY_0bjJ0pQA00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 68 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

