Tobyhanna Weather Forecast

TOBYHANNA, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 31 Mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight High 75 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Wednesday, September 1 Showers And Thunderstorms High 64 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Thursday, September 2 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight High 67 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Friday, September 3 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 67 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



