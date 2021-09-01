Franklinton Daily Weather Forecast
FRANKLINTON, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 93 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 67 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Thursday, September 2
Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
