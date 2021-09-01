Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Franklinton, NC

Franklinton Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Franklinton (NC) Weather Channel
Franklinton (NC) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

FRANKLINTON, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C7i6h_0bjJ0m1D00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 67 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Franklinton (NC) Weather Channel

Franklinton (NC) Weather Channel

Franklinton, NC
86
Followers
560
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Franklinton, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy