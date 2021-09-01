Homestead Daily Weather Forecast

HOMESTEAD, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 31 Cloudy then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 77 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Wednesday, September 1 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 71 °F, low 58 °F Windy: 23 mph



Thursday, September 2 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 76 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



Friday, September 3 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 76 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.