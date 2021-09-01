Cancel
Arizona City, AZ

Tuesday rain in Arizona City: Ideas to make the most of it

Arizona City (AZ) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

(ARIZONA CITY, AZ) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Arizona City Tuesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Arizona City:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NbZEo_0bjJ0jN200

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

