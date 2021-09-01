Cancel
Hertford, NC

Hertford Daily Weather Forecast

Hertford (NC) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

HERTFORD, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OH2o2_0bjJ0hba00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 72 °F
    • 12 to 16 mph wind

  • Thursday, September 2

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

