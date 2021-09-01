Cancel
Poplar Grove, IL

Poplar Grove Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Poplar Grove (IL) Weather Channel
Poplar Grove (IL) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

POPLAR GROVE, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GpfEr_0bjJ0WqT00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 57 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 78 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Poplar Grove (IL) Weather Channel

Poplar Grove (IL) Weather Channel

Poplar Grove, IL
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

