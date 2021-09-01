Poplar Grove Weather Forecast
POPLAR GROVE, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 57 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, September 2
Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 3
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 78 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
