Tell City Weather Forecast
TELL CITY, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 75 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Thursday, September 2
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
