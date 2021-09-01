Dunbar Daily Weather Forecast
DUNBAR, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 79 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 76 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Thursday, September 2
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
