Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dunbar, WV

Dunbar Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Dunbar (WV) Weather Channel
Dunbar (WV) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

DUNBAR, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1krq2F_0bjJ0QY700

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Dunbar (WV) Weather Channel

Dunbar (WV) Weather Channel

Dunbar, WV
154
Followers
579
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dunbar, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Dunbar, WVPosted by
Dunbar (WV) Weather Channel

Saturday has sun for Dunbar — 3 ways to make the most of it

(DUNBAR, WV) The forecast is calling for sun today in Dunbar. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy