La Grange Weather Forecast
LA GRANGE, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 73 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Thursday, September 2
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
