Lumberton, TX

Tuesday sun alert in Lumberton — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Lumberton (TX) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

(LUMBERTON, TX) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Lumberton:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VyMvQ_0bjJ0IjX00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

