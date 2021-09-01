Cancel
Eastman, GA

Eastman Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Eastman (GA) Weather Channel
Eastman (GA) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

EASTMAN, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hKWsf_0bjJ0ECd00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 84 °F, low 72 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 68 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Eastman, GA
Eastman, GAPosted by
Eastman (GA) Weather Channel

Saturday sun alert in Eastman — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(EASTMAN, GA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Eastman. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

