Brandywine, MD

Rainy Tuesday forecast — tackle it with these activities

Brandywine (MD) Weather Channel
Brandywine (MD) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

(BRANDYWINE, MD) Tuesday is set to be rainy in Brandywine, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Brandywine:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MgG8a_0bjJ076n00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 81 °F, low 65 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Rain showers likely during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

