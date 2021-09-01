Daily Weather Forecast For Bunker Hill

BUNKER HILL, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 31 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 81 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Wednesday, September 1 Showers And Thunderstorms High 73 °F, low 61 °F Windy: 25 mph



Thursday, September 2 Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 77 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



Friday, September 3 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 77 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.