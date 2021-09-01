Cancel
Bunker Hill, WV

Daily Weather Forecast For Bunker Hill

Bunker Hill (WV) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

BUNKER HILL, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w1I3f_0bjJ06E400

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 73 °F, low 61 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

