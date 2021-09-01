Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Townsend, DE

4-Day Weather Forecast For Townsend

Posted by 
Townsend (DE) Weather Channel
Townsend (DE) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

TOWNSEND, DE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YXhlO_0bjJ02hA00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 78 °F, low 66 °F
    • 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, September 2

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Slight chance of rain showers then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Townsend (DE) Weather Channel

Townsend (DE) Weather Channel

Townsend, DE
85
Followers
578
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Townsend, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Townsend, DEPosted by
Townsend (DE) Weather Channel

Take advantage of Wednesday sun in Townsend

(TOWNSEND, DE) The forecast is calling for sun today in Townsend. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Comments / 0

Community Policy