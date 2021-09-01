Cancel
Sneads Ferry, NC

Sneads Ferry Daily Weather Forecast

Sneads Ferry (NC) Weather Channel
Sneads Ferry (NC) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

SNEADS FERRY, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oOo6O_0bjJ01oR00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 76 °F
    • Windy: 17 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 72 °F
    • Windy: 29 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

