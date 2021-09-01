Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Sunbreak Tuesday — tackle it with these activities

Posted by 
Wallace (NC) Weather Channel
Wallace (NC) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

(WALLACE, NC) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Wallace:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S1DxU_0bjJ00vi00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 90 °F, low 70 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Wallace (NC) Weather Channel

Wallace (NC) Weather Channel

Wallace, NC
202
Followers
576
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Wallace, NCPosted by
Wallace (NC) Weather Channel

4-Day Weather Forecast For Wallace

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Wallace: Tuesday, September 7: Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight; Wednesday, September 8: Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers
Wallace, NCPosted by
Wallace (NC) Weather Channel

3 ideas for jumping on Thursday’s sunny forecast in Wallace

(WALLACE, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Wallace. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy