Oneonta, AL

Oneonta Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Oneonta (AL) Weather Channel
Oneonta (AL) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

ONEONTA, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nzeTU_0bjIzveP00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 67 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

