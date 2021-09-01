Oneonta Weather Forecast

ONEONTA, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 31 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 75 °F, low 67 °F Windy: 25 mph



Wednesday, September 1 Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 81 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Thursday, September 2 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 81 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



Friday, September 3 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 83 °F, low 62 °F Light wind



