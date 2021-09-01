Weather Forecast For Phelan
PHELAN, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 67 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 65 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, September 2
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
