Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Phelan, CA

Weather Forecast For Phelan

Posted by 
Phelan (CA) Weather Channel
Phelan (CA) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

PHELAN, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0bjIziQC00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 67 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 65 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Phelan (CA) Weather Channel

Phelan (CA) Weather Channel

Phelan, CA
159
Followers
578
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Phelan, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Phelan, CAPosted by
Phelan (CA) Weather Channel

Take advantage of Monday sun in Phelan

(PHELAN, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Phelan. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Comments / 0

Community Policy