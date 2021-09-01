Cancel
Wendell, NC

Wendell Weather Forecast

Wendell (NC) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

WENDELL, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Px6TT_0bjIzaMO00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 68 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

