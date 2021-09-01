Wendell Weather Forecast
WENDELL, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 94 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 68 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Thursday, September 2
Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 80 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0