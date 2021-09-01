Daily Weather Forecast For Markham

MARKHAM, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 31 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 82 °F, low 65 °F Windy: 20 mph



Wednesday, September 1 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 77 °F, low 59 °F Windy: 20 mph



Thursday, September 2 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 79 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



Friday, September 3 Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 79 °F, low 62 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.