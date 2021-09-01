Weather Forecast For Graniteville
GRANITEVILLE, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 93 °F, low 72 °F
- 8 to 12 mph wind
Wednesday, September 1
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 68 °F
- 5 to 12 mph wind
Thursday, September 2
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
