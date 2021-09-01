Cancel
Chesnee, SC

Chesnee Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Chesnee (SC) Weather Channel
Chesnee (SC) Weather Channel
CHESNEE, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YXhlO_0bjIz2d300

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 69 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

