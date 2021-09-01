Weather Forecast For Kodak

KODAK, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 31 Showers And Thunderstorms High 78 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Wednesday, September 1 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 79 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Thursday, September 2 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 80 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Friday, September 3 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 83 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.