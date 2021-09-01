Cancel
Ellenton, FL

Tuesday rain in Ellenton: Ideas to make the most of it

Posted by 
Ellenton (FL) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

(ELLENTON, FL) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Ellenton Tuesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Ellenton:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NbZEo_0bjIyusJ00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 77 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 87 °F, low 76 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 76 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Friday, September 3

    Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 88 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Ellenton (FL) Weather Channel

Ellenton, FL
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

