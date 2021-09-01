Chesapeake Beach Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
CHESAPEAKE BEACH, MD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 86 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 82 °F, low 67 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Thursday, September 2
Rain showers likely during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 3
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
