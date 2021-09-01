Cancel
Lucasville, OH

Lucasville Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Lucasville (OH) Weather Channel
Lucasville (OH) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

LUCASVILLE, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02yhxN_0bjIyd7C00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then heavy rain overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Rain during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 58 °F
    • 7 to 12 mph wind

  • Thursday, September 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

