The contemporary royal family are more compelling as media figures than anything with much consequence to how life is lived in Britain today. They make great fodder for prestige Netflix dramas (The Crown) and above-average awards bait (Stephen Frears’ The Queen), expert punchlines for jokes in more irreverent sectors of the domestic press, and clearly keep the nation’s souvenir postcard and commemorative-tea-set industries in the black. The recent involvement of Prince Andrew as a background player in the horrifying Epstein scandal seemed to crystallize where much national public opinion stands on the Royals.