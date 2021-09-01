Cancel
Mountain View, AR

Tuesday sun alert in Mountain View — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Mountain View (AR) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

(MOUNTAIN VIEW, AR) A sunny Tuesday is here for Mountain View, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Mountain View:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f784Q_0bjIyXli00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, September 3

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

