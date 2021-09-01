Weather Forecast For Geismar
GEISMAR, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 90 °F, low 75 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 91 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, September 2
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, September 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
