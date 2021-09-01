Carencro Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
CARENCRO, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 94 °F, low 76 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 92 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, September 2
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, September 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
