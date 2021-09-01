Winnsboro Weather Forecast
WINNSBORO, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 75 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 96 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, September 2
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
