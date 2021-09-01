Cancel
Trumann, AR

Weather Forecast For Trumann

Trumann (AR) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

TRUMANN, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CzR1a_0bjIy4V800

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Trumann, AR
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

