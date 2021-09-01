Max and His Lemonade Stand Are Helping To Make Miracles at Hurley Children’s Hospital

Each week we're showcasing one of the adorable animals looking for their "furever" home at the Humane Society of Genesee County with our Tuesday Tails. This week we want to introduce you to one of the senior pets at the HSGC. Meet Mojo! He may be 10 years old, but he is playful and full of loving fun! He is a little on the chunky size, lol, think Morris the Cat kind of chunky, and is on a bit of diet plan right now. He is so loving and personable and ready to cuddle. He is good with kids, as well as other cats, and is front declawed as well. His owner had him for 10 years and moved and could not take Mojo with her, so he is desperate to be in a new home.