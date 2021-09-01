Max and His Lemonade Stand Are Helping To Make Miracles at Hurley Children’s Hospital
Max was born at Hurley Children's Hospital in Flint, and his family knows first hand about the miracles that happen at Hurley. You would never know it by looking at Max now, but he was in the NICU at Hurley Children's Hospital. Max was born premature, and had to be in the NICU for nearly 10 days after being born. The miracle workers at Hurley Children's Hospital took care of Max and his family during that time, and Max has always been working on ways to help them ever since.wcrz.com
