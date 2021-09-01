Cancel
Semmes, AL

Semmes Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Semmes (AL) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

SEMMES, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PbNUg_0bjIxpQT00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 90 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

