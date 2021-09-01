Rosamond Weather Forecast

ROSAMOND, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 31 Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 95 °F, low 65 °F Windy: 25 mph



Wednesday, September 1 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 93 °F, low 62 °F Windy: 30 mph



Thursday, September 2 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 95 °F, low 62 °F 5 to 20 mph wind



Friday, September 3 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 95 °F, low 63 °F Windy: 25 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.