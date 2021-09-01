Cancel
Rosamond, CA

Rosamond Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Rosamond (CA) Weather Channel
Rosamond (CA) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

ROSAMOND, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dHr4v_0bjIxnuF00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 65 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 62 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 62 °F
    • 5 to 20 mph wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 63 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

