Elmwood Park Weather Forecast
ELMWOOD PARK, NJ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 86 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 7 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while rain showers overnight
- High 71 °F, low 63 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Thursday, September 2
Rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 71 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 3
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 76 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0