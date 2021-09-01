Cancel
Elmwood Park, NJ

Elmwood Park Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Elmwood Park (NJ) Weather Channel
Elmwood Park (NJ) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

ELMWOOD PARK, NJ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M5xDA_0bjIxl8n00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 7 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while rain showers overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 63 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

