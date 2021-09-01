Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cottonwood, CA

Tuesday has sun for Cottonwood — 3 ways to make the most of it

Posted by 
Cottonwood (CA) Weather Channel
Cottonwood (CA) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

(COTTONWOOD, CA) A sunny Tuesday is here for Cottonwood, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Cottonwood:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0bjIxkG400

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Haze during the day; while haze then mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 56 °F
    • 2 to 13 mph wind

  • Thursday, September 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Cottonwood (CA) Weather Channel

Cottonwood (CA) Weather Channel

Cottonwood, CA
137
Followers
577
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cottonwood, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sun For Cottonwood#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Cottonwood, CAPosted by
Cottonwood (CA) Weather Channel

Daily Weather Forecast For Cottonwood

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Cottonwood: Tuesday, September 7: Haze then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Wednesday, September 8: Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Thursday, September 9: Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight; Friday, September

Comments / 0

Community Policy