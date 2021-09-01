Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lecanto, FL

Tuesday rain in Lecanto: Ideas to make the most of it

Posted by 
Lecanto (FL) Weather Channel
Lecanto (FL) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

(LECANTO, FL) Tuesday is set to be rainy in Lecanto, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Lecanto:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E6uUH_0bjIxgjA00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Mostly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 74 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 9 mph

  • Friday, September 3

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Lecanto (FL) Weather Channel

Lecanto (FL) Weather Channel

Lecanto, FL
150
Followers
578
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lecanto, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunbreak
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Lecanto, FLPosted by
Lecanto (FL) Weather Channel

4-Day Weather Forecast For Lecanto

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Lecanto: Monday, September 6: Isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated rain showers overnight; Tuesday, September 7: Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms; Wednesday, September 8: Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms; Thursday, September 9: Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms;
Lecanto, FLPosted by
Lecanto (FL) Weather Channel

Sun forecast for Lecanto — 3 ways to hit it head-on

(LECANTO, FL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Lecanto. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy