Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florence, MS

3 ideas for jumping on Tuesday’s sunny forecast in Florence

Posted by 
Florence (MS) Weather Channel
Florence (MS) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

(FLORENCE, MS) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Florence:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QcoOx_0bjIxfqR00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 71 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Florence (MS) Weather Channel

Florence (MS) Weather Channel

Florence, MS
143
Followers
578
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Florence, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunny Afternoon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Florence, MSPosted by
Florence (MS) Weather Channel

Florence Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Florence: Tuesday, September 7: Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight; Wednesday, September 8: Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight
Florence, MSPosted by
Florence (MS) Weather Channel

Take advantage of Tuesday sun in Florence

(FLORENCE, MS) The forecast is calling for sun today in Florence. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Comments / 0

Community Policy