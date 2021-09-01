Owings Weather Forecast

OWINGS, MD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 31 Mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 87 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Wednesday, September 1 Showers And Thunderstorms High 82 °F, low 66 °F Windy: 22 mph



Thursday, September 2 Rain showers likely during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 79 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



Friday, September 3 Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight High 78 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.